Four men appeared in a UK court this week, charged for their alleged roles in a series of gun and machete attacks in Manchester.

Four men Mark Fellows, Aaron Parkin​​, Liam Gee, and Warren Barnes, have been charged in connection with attacks in February and March 2015 in Greater Manchester.

The first attack is said to have taken place on February 18, 2015, when gunshots were fired at a car with three people inside of it. One man, Abdul Rahman Khan, was injured during the shooting, before fleeing the scene, later being hospitalised, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The second incident reportedly happened on March 21, 2015, when Aaron Williams was brutally attacked with a machete, leaving him critically injured.

All four defendants have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, arrested after a “long-running investigation” looking into violence in Greater Manchester, police told the BBC.

The alleged attacks come as part of a developing trend of violent crime in the United Kingdom.

Last year Breitbart News reported that machete attacks had increased by nearly 500 per cent over the prior three years, with most attacks occurring in the capital city of London, where fatal teen stabbings have reached a decade high.

The United Kingdom, which has strict gun-control laws has seen a surge of knife crime, particularly in London. Machetes, designed for cutting through the undergrowth in rainforests, has increasingly become a weapon of choice for violent criminals across the country.

Birmingham: Machete Attack, Drive-by Shooting in Two Nights of Violence https://t.co/Zuz8yL4oTC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 10, 2019

