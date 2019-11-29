Sarah Halimi, well known Jewish woman in the Paris Orthodox community, was brutally beaten and thrown to her death from her third-floor apartment by a ‘’radicalized’’ Muslim neighbor in April 2017.

TGP contributor Sebastian Wolfe reported on this story at the time.

It was the crime that should have shocked France – a quiet Jewish woman mercilessly beaten by young Muslim neighbor, Kobili Traoré, in the middle of the night before being thrown to her death from her Paris apartment. All this to recitations of the Koran and cries of ‘’Allahu Akbar’’ while police waited outside for the arrival of an anti-terrorist unit.

Yet few outside of the Jewish community heard of the crime last year, with essential elements being omitted from mainstream press reports of the horrific attack. Six weeks after the violent death of 66-year-old Sarah Halimi, her family spoke out.

Holding a press conference in May 2017, lawyers speaking on their behalf stated their belief that the crime was anti-Semitic in nature and condemned the ‘’silence of the media’’ in the aftermath of the crime.

Nearly a year later French authorities finally admitted the brutal death of Sarah Halimi was an anti-Semitic murder.

In July a French judge ruled the Muslim killer Kobili Traoré was not responsible for his crime because he was high on pot at the time.

The Independent reported:

A Muslim man who killed a Jewish woman in an antisemitic attack was probably not criminally responsible because he was high on cannabis, a French judge has ruled. Kobili Traore has been accused of murdering 65-year-old Sarah Halimi in her flat in Paris on 3 April, 2017. Traore allegedly recited verses from the Quran as he beat Ms Halimi, before throwing her from a third-floor window.

And now this…

French prosecutors this week dropped charges against the killer Kobili Traoré because he was high on pot.

The JC World reported:

Witnesses said the 65-year-old was beaten and called a “demon” by her attacker, who recited Koranic verses as he threw her off her balcony. In an appeals court hearing on Wednesday Traoré admitted killing Ms Halimi, saying he was not aware of his actions on the night of the murder and did not recognise when he broke in. “I felt persecuted. When I saw the Torah and a chandelier in her home I felt oppressed. I saw her face transforming,” he said.

