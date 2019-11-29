Rep. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzMatt Gaetz to Kellyanne Conway over marijuana legalization: ‘OK, boomer’ Congress extends flood insurance program for 13th time since 2017 Woman who threw drink at Gaetz sentenced to 15 days in jail MORE (R-Fla.) warned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Friday that he could face a primary challenger when running for reelection if he doesn’t select President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocks Newsweek over story on Thanksgiving plans Obama looms over divided Democratic primary Fox News host on Warren: ‘Fitting’ to talk about ‘Pocahontas’ on Thanksgiving MORE’s favored candidate for the Senate seat soon to be vacated by Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonKemp asserts Georgia Senate appointee will align with Trump policy amid reports of tensions Trump, Kemp hold tense meeting on Georgia Senate pick: report The Hill’s Campaign Report: Impeachment looms large over Democratic debate MORE (R-Ga.).

Gaetz’s tweet Friday comes amid reports that Kemp is expected to announce that financial executive Kelly Loeffler will be chosen over Trump’s preferred selection of Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsKemp asserts Georgia Senate appointee will align with Trump policy amid reports of tensions Trump, Kemp hold tense meeting on Georgia Senate pick: report How House Republicans have stayed unified on impeachment MORE (R-Ga.).

“You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS,” Gaetz tweeted. “If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump.”

.@realDonaldTrump told you how to be supportive: Appoint @RepDougCollins. You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS. If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump https://t.co/vtjT4CyLMI — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019

Gaetz in a follow-up tweet said Kemp would be “hurting Trump” if he does not select Collins.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not the establishment you are screwing with your donor-induced stubbornness,” Gaetz wrote. “You are hurting President Trump. You know this because he told you.”

“The establishment” is who @realDonaldTrump helped u beat in the primary when you were down double digits. It’s not the establishment you are screwing with your donor-induced stubbornness. You are hurting President Trump. You know this because he told you. https://t.co/rv0DpeChwo — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019

Gaetz is a vocal supporter of Trump and his message underscores the dilemma Kemp will face if he follows through with selecting Loeffler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemp’s upcoming decision to select a new senator comes after he met with Trump at the White House on Sunday, with the two reportedly having a disagreement regarding who should fill the seat set to be vacated by Isakson, who is stepping down at the end of the year due to health issues.

Loeffler, if selected, would be the second woman in Georgia history to serve in the Senate. She reportedly accompanied Kemp to his meeting with Trump.

Collins, a four-term congressman, has been a vocal defender of Trump amid the Russia probe and the ongoing impeachment inquiry and has openly shown interest in filling the seat.

Collins has hinted that he may launch a Senate bid of his own if he is not selected by Kemp.