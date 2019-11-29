Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is warning GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that he could face a primary challenger in any reelection bid if he doesn’t select a President Donald Trump-backed candidate for the Senate seat to be vacated by veteran Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga.

The tweeted warnings Friday came in response to reports that Kemp is expected to announce financial executive Kelly Loeffler as his pick for the seat — defying Trump’s preference for Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

“You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS,” Gaetz tweeted. “If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump.”

Gaetz added Kemp would be “hurting Trump” if he goes with his own preference.

“It’s not the establishment you are screwing with your donor-induced stubbornness,” Gaetz wrote. “You are hurting President Trump. You know this because he told you.”

Kemp’s upcoming decision to select a new senator comes after he met with Trump last Sunday, when the two reportedly disagreed about the seat being vacated by Isakson, who’s stepping down at the end of the year due to health issues.

Loeffler would be the second woman in Georgia history to serve in the Senate if Kemp defies Trump. She reportedly accompanied Kemp to the Trump sit-down.

Collins, a four-term congressman, has been an ardent Trump defender, and hinted he may launch a Senate bid of his own if he is not selected by Kemp, The Hill reported.