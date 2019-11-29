His flagship, Quantum Fund, is based on very short-term speculation. It does not invest in companies, social good, innovation, or environmentalism over the long run. Instead, Soros makes massive, highly-leveraged spot bets on the direction of the financial and capital markets.

Remembered as the man who “broke the Bank of England” in a short on the British pound in 1992, and later as a prime mover behind the Asian financial crisis and collapse of Thailand’s currency (baht) in 1997, governments live in fear of the Hungarian-born, nefarious legend, who repeatedly has caused market chaos to reap huge benefits—for himself.

Isn’t it odd that such a manipulative, selfish, market-driven dark trader would be so socialist and globalist in orientation?

Perhaps not.

Over the decades, Soros has poured his riches into a wide assortment of left-wing causes and organizations, most notably centered around his Open Society Foundation, which is anything but what it sounds.

Here are a handful of his biggest beneficiaries, all of them on the far Left. He is also a huge benefactor to Democrats, having given more than $9 million to Hillary Clinton and her super PACs in the last election round alone:

American Civil Liberties Union

Bill of Rights Defense Committee

Brookings Institution

Campus Progress

Center for American Progress

Center for Community Change

Center for Economic and Policy Research

Color Of Change

Constitution Project

Democracy Alliance

Democracy 21

Drum Major Institute

Earthjustice

European Council on Foreign Relations

Free Exchange on Campus

Gamaliel Foundation

Global Witness

Green for All

Human Rights Campaign

I’lam

Independent Media Center

Independent Media Institute

Institute for New Economic Thinking

International Crisis Group

Media Matters for America

MoveOn.org

National Abortion Federation

National Organization for Women

National Public Radio

Natural Resources Defense Council

NewsCorpWatch

People Improving Communities Through Organizing

Planned Parenthood

Project Vote

Psychologists for Social Responsibility

Tides Foundation and Tides Center

U.S. Public Interest Research Group

It is no wonder why Soros is often called “the Godfather of the Left.” He is their proverbial moneybag.

Soros is supposedly very pleased to have enemies.

In a recent interview, he related, “I’m very proud of the enemies I have . . . It’s a perfect way to tell a dictator or a would-be dictator if he identifies me as an enemy.”

Convenient logic for a real dictator and illiberal enemy of the people. Yet he counts Donald Trump as Public Enemy No. 1.

Backing a plan to stop Brexit in Great Britain and now on board with Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, the financier even backs her wealth tax.

He has financed abortion on demand, legalization of drugs, and more recently, district attorney races in many American cities with unbelievably radical candidates.

But most of all he is 100 percent into ending Trump and seeing globalism enshrined worldwide.