Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is reportedly expected next week to select financial executive Kelly Loeffler to fill the Senate seat to be vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Johnny IsaksonJohnny IsaksonKemp asserts Georgia Senate appointee will align with Trump policy amid reports of tensions Trump, Kemp hold tense meeting on Georgia Senate pick: report The Hill’s Campaign Report: Impeachment looms large over Democratic debate MORE, who is stepping down at the end of the year due to health issues.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Kemp is slated to announce Loeffler as his pick next week, a move that would be counter to Trump’s preferred selection of Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsKemp asserts Georgia Senate appointee will align with Trump policy amid reports of tensions Trump, Kemp hold tense meeting on Georgia Senate pick: report How House Republicans have stayed unified on impeachment MORE (R-Ga.).

Kemp will announce his decision to have Loeffler fill Isakson’s seat at a press conference next week, according to the news outlet, citing several unidentified senior GOP officials.

Kemp’s office declined to comment to the Journal-Constitution regarding his potential choice. Kemp’s office did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Kemp’s reported selection comes after he met with Trump at the White House Sunday, with the two reportedly have a tense disagreement regarding who should fill the soon-to-be-open seat.

The meeting ended quickly, with Trump arguing that it could be politically risky to appoint Loeffler as she has less political experience than Collins, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Loeffler, who, if selected, would be the second woman in Georgia history to serve in the Senate, reportedly accompanied Kemp to his meeting with Trump, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Collins, a four-term congressman, has been a vocal defender of Trump amid the Russia probe and the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Collins has hinted at the possibility of running for a Senate seat if he is not selected by Kemp for the opening.