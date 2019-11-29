An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) hit back at Rep. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzMatt Gaetz to Kellyanne Conway over marijuana legalization: ‘OK, boomer’ Congress extends flood insurance program for 13th time since 2017 Woman who threw drink at Gaetz sentenced to 15 days in jail MORE (R-Fla.) on Friday after Gaetz, a top ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocks Newsweek over story on Thanksgiving plans Obama looms over divided Democratic primary Fox News host on Warren: ‘Fitting’ to talk about ‘Pocahontas’ on Thanksgiving MORE, warned that Kemp could face a primary challenger if he doesn’t appoint Trump’s preferred candidate to a soon-to-be open Senate seat.

“Mind your own business. We don’t know you and we don’t care what you think,” tweeted Ryan Mahoney, whom the Atlanta Journal-Constitution identified as a top Kemp adviser.

Inquiring minds want to know if you prefer flat front jorts, pleated jorts, or cargo jorts with room to put all of your Legos, Pokémon cards, and jellybeans. Oh…and mind your own business. We don’t know you and we don’t care what you think. #gapol https://t.co/3lA20lDjR9 — Ryan Matthew Mahoney (@Ryan_Mahoney) November 29, 2019

He was responding to an earlier tweet from Gaetz which said: “You all begged for @realDonaldTrump ’s support. Now, you are directly acting in contravention to his request.”

The Florida lawmaker had previously tweeted that Kemp should appoint Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsKemp asserts Georgia Senate appointee will align with Trump policy amid reports of tensions Trump, Kemp hold tense meeting on Georgia Senate pick: report How House Republicans have stayed unified on impeachment MORE (R-Ga.) to the Senate seat that will be vacated by Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonKemp asserts Georgia Senate appointee will align with Trump policy amid reports of tensions Trump, Kemp hold tense meeting on Georgia Senate pick: report The Hill’s Campaign Report: Impeachment looms large over Democratic debate MORE (R), who’s resigning at the end of the year due to health concerns.

“If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022,” Gaetz wrote.

Gaetz’s tweet follow reports that Kemp is expected to choose financial executive Kelly Loeffler for the role.