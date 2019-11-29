On Friday, iconic legacy news institution Newsweek unintentionally encapsulated leftist myopia and willful ignorance when it comes to one of the great social maladies of our time: Soaring death rates among white Americans. “Rising death rates among white Americans caused by misperceived treat [sic] to their dominant social status, study shows,” Newsweek tweeted.

The Newsweek piece cited a new University of Toronto public health study for the proposition that “rising mortality in white Americans is partly due to perceptions that they are losing social status.” Newsweek quoted Arjumand Siddiqi, lead author of the study and an associate professor of epidemiology at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health: “The anxiety of whites is coming from a misperception that their dominant status in society is being threatened, which is manifesting in multiple forms of psychological and physiological stress. … Status is a major predictor of health so our team hypothesized that it was a perception among whites that Blacks are economically catching up to them, when, in fact, income inequality and other socioeconomic factors continue to affect Black Americans more unfavorably.” In other words, “white anxiety” is to blame for rising drug/alcohol-induced deaths suicides among white Americans.

Well. It couldn’t have anything to do with our unprecedented national pandemic of transnational terrorist organization-linked Mexican cartels syncing up with the Chinese to commit de facto chemical warfare against vulnerable Americans, could it?

The reality, as Daniel Horowitz wrote back in February for Conservative Review, is that our purported mainstream media vanguards are willfully and deliberately ignorant about the lethal nexus of a weak border security policy, feckless interior enforcement, criminal illegal alien networks operating with impunity throughout the nation’s interior, and our debilitating drug and overdose epidemics. “[C]artels not only have control of our border,” Horowitz observed, “but operate with latitude on our shores and have endless illegal alien and transnational criminal networks working for them in all our major cities and even mid-sized cities on the East Coast. This is the key to understanding how illegal immigration is driving the drug crisis.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics lay bare the statistical reality that is our nation’s crippling narcotics crisis. According to CBP Office of Field Operations (OFO) nationwide drug seizure statistics, seizures of cocaine more than doubled over the course of fiscal year 2015 to fiscal year 2019: From 38,346 pounds to 89,207 pounds. Over the same time span, OFO seizures of methamphetamine increased from 25,495 pounds to 68,585 pound and OFO seizures of fentanyl increased from a negligible 70 pounds to an astounding 2,545 pounds.

There is a well-orchestrated, well-funded, systemic operation to commit chemical warfare upon this nation’s interior. Indeed, drug trafficking is likely the single least discussed aspect of the crisis afflicting our beleaguered southern border over the course of the past year. We have an unprecedented glut of deadly narcotics pouring into the nation. And recall that a sugar packet-sized dose of fentanyl can kill a whole room full of people.

To be sure, depressingly large swaths of this country’s citizenry also suffer from an existential crisis of meaning. Loneliness and despondency are on the rise. All varieties of the nation’s once-proud institutions seem to be failing middle America, en masse. The need for a politics centered around national solidarity has never been greater.

But for goodness’ sake, Newsweek, have the human decency to look just a little harder at what might be greatly exacerbating soaring rates of white depression and suicide in America. Securing our border once and for all and cracking down on the cartels is hardly anywhere near a panacea for all the ills afflicting our nation, but stanching the supply of lethal narcotics will surely help. A lot.