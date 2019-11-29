https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/hard-to-think-of-bigger-disappointment-than-obama-amazing-liberal-writer-dunks-on-obama-after-he-attacks-bernie-sanders/

Former President Barack Obama indicated earlier this week he would speak up to stop Bernie Sanders from becoming the party’s nominee should the Vermont Socialist make significant gains in the Democrat primary.

This did not sit well with the grassroot Bernie supporters in the party.

Leftist activist and writer Walker Bragman posted a series of tweets reminding Democrats of Barack Obama’s massive failures as a president.

It is interesting, Bragman lists off a quick recap of Obama’s empty promises.

Quick recap of Obama’s time in office:
– More wars
– Bailout but no accountability for Wall Street
– Surrendered public option w/ majorities in House & Senate
– Increased deportations & put kids in cages
– Prosecuted whistleblowers
– PRISM
– Expanded fossil fuel extraction

It should be obvious for those paying attention that it is Trump not Obama who ended the wars, ended caging illegal immigrant children and respected the rights of whistleblowers.
It was Trump, not Obama, who did these things.

