Former President Barack Obama indicated earlier this week he would speak up to stop Bernie Sanders from becoming the party’s nominee should the Vermont Socialist make significant gains in the Democrat primary.

This did not sit well with the grassroot Bernie supporters in the party.

Leftist activist and writer Walker Bragman posted a series of tweets reminding Democrats of Barack Obama’s massive failures as a president.

Hard to think of a bigger disappointment than Obama. He was elected by the largest grassroots movement in history on a promise of change, abandoned all that while in office, and cashed in after 8 years, leaving 40% of America struggling to afford basics. https://t.co/SFDMTpUfyA — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) November 26, 2019

It is interesting, Bragman lists off a quick recap of Obama’s empty promises.

Quick recap of Obama’s time in office:

– More wars

– Bailout but no accountability for Wall Street

– Surrendered public option w/ majorities in House & Senate

– Increased deportations & put kids in cages

– Prosecuted whistleblowers

– PRISM

– Expanded fossil fuel extraction

It should be obvious for those paying attention that it is Trump not Obama who ended the wars, ended caging illegal immigrant children and respected the rights of whistleblowers.

It was Trump, not Obama, who did these things.

When you strip away the coolness, the hanging out with Jay-Z and Beyonce, the calm demeanor and eloquent speeches, you realize that Obama left us with a gig economy, stagnant wages, rising premiums, and a mountain of student debt. It was a massive failure in light of the promise. — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) November 27, 2019

The post “Hard to Think of Bigger Disappointment Than Obama” – AMAZING – Liberal Writer Dunks On Obama After His Attacks on Bernie Sanders appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.