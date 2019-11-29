Brian Kemp, the Governor of Georgia, is going against President Trump’s recommendation for a U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Senator Johnny Isakson, who is stepping down due to health problems.

President Trump and North Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz have been vocal about the fact that they want Kemp to appoint pro-Trump Georgia Congressman Doug Collins to finish out Isakson’s term.

Rep. Doug Collins is a ranking member of on the House Judiciary Committee and has been relentless in defending President Trump against the impeachment coup. He has done so in hearings, in media appearances, and on Twitter.

🚨 Also she has given thous of $$ in campaign contrib to liberal and pro-abortion candidates. There are better choices for Gov.Kemp 4 the next U.S. Senator from GA. He has a list of fantastic pro-life candidates. We hope he doesn’t pick the one the pro-life community will oppose — Penny Nance (@PYNance) November 27, 2019

Despite this, according to multiple news reports, Governor Kemp had a meeting with Trump about who he intended to select, business executive Kellie Loeffler.

The meeting was described by Breitbart News as “not going well”. While it is ultimately Governor Kemp’s decision, the fact that he is openly considering Kellie Loeffler, is quite concerning. Through her business endeavors, including a women’s basketball franchise, Loeffler has promoted Planned Parenthood. Personally, Loeffler has donated nearly a $1,000,000 to Mitt Romney’s disastrous 2012 presidential campaign and hundreds of thousands of dollars to fellow NeverTrump leader Paul Ryan’s campaigns and PACs.

Pro-life groups are also concerned about Loeffler’s record.

🚨 2/3 actually runs the largest training program for abortionists in GA.. She is also part owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. The WNBA has been an outspoken supporter of Planned Parenthood, even partnering with the pro-abortion organization in opposing pro-life policies. — Penny Nance (@PYNance) November 27, 2019

Unlike Collins, there seems to be no evidence of Loeffler displaying the loyalty and commitment to President Trump that we have seen from Doug Collins.

Congressman Matt Gaetz of North Florida, who is President Trump’s most ardent defender in DC, has spent the past 24 hours sounding the alarm on Kemp’s alleged favorite for the vacant seat. He has speculated that Governor Kemp has been influenced by a coterie of political consultants and advisers who are not firmly behind President Trump or the America First movement.

You all begged for @realDonaldTrump’s support. Now, you are directly acting in contravention to his request. And you think attacking the clothing of the President’s defenders in Congress is your next best play. You aren’t good at this. https://t.co/GTJyPQq08z — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019

Kemp allies and advisors have not remained silent, slamming Gaetz on Twitter with juvenile tweets that are oddly focused on the clothing he imagines Gaetz wears and the candy he eats, which isn’t creepy at all.

Inquiring minds want to know if you prefer flat front jorts, pleated jorts, or cargo jorts with room to put all of your Legos, Pokémon cards, and jellybeans. Oh…and mind your own business. We don’t know you and we don’t care what you think. #gapol https://t.co/3lA20lDjR9 — Ryan Matthew Mahoney (@Ryan_Mahoney) November 29, 2019

One in particular, Ryan Mahoney, runs a political consulting firm that has ties to another failed presidential campaign, the 2008 campaign of John McCain. Parlay Marketing Partners is not as forthcoming about their corporate clients as they are with their political clients, only offering to provide a list of corporate clients “upon request” according to their website.

Congressman Doug Collins has confirmed that even if Governor Kemp decides to appoint Loeffler, he will not hesitate to primary her in the 2020 election, a move that is supported by Congressman Matt Gaetz and many leading pro-Trump figures.

Fox News host Sean Hannity and a collection of conservative groups have also advocated for Congressman Collins as Kemp’s pick or as a primary challenger to Loeffler in 2020.

