Oh my – the reason corrupt FBI agent Peter Strzok was caught texting his lover in the FBI, Lisa Page, was not due to incredible investigative work. The reason was the oldest explanation in the book – his jealous and scorned wife!
turns out that combined resources of Mueller investigation and FBI did not identify the problematic Strzok-Page texts. It had the most old-fashioned explanation of all: Strzok’s wife. https://t.co/oMqLxxUs39
— Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 25, 2019
Sidney Powell summed it up – “There is some justice in that!”
