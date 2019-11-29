Democrat Senator Kamala Harris’s 2020 campaign is imploding as her lead operations manager resigns and blasts her in a scathing letter.

The New York Times reported that Harris’s lead staffer stepped down and her campaign was having financial problems.

“This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly,” wrote Kelly Mehelenbacher, Harris’s state operations lead, in a blistering resignation.

Strategic inexperience also plagued Harris’s campaign.

“In one instance after another, Ms. Harris and her closest advisors made flawed decisions about which states to focus on, issues to emphasize, and opponents to target, all the while refusing to make difficult personnel choices to impose order on an unwieldy campaign,” according to more than 50 staffers who spoke on condition of anonymity to the New York Times.

Kamala Harris broke out as a star in the first Dem debate after she attacked former VP Joe Biden for his previous stance on integrating public schools.

Apparently running on a campaign of identity politics and ‘hate whitey’ doesn’t resonate with voters.

Democrat candidates are dropping like flies which is why the House Democrats have launched an impeachment attack against Trump — Dems know they simply do not have a candidate who has the momentum that Trump has going into 2020.

Will Hillary Clinton announce a 2020 bid for the White House? She was spotted in the hot sauce aisle at a grocery store perhaps preparing to make a run?

