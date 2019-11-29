Top Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) invited President Trump to the House show trials next week in the House Judiciary Committee.

President Trump will have no opportunity to defend himself from the latest coup attempt but he is welcome to sit and watch.

Trump will be at NATO meetings in London at the time.

Rep. Jerry Nadler Sent off his letter on Friday asking Preisdent Trump if he will attend.

Nadler also told the president the show trials will also include discussion around the Russia-Collusion hoax.

It never ends!



Nadler also told President Donald Trump to “stop complaining” about this unprecedented and outlandish assault on the executive branch.

