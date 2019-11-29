Left-wing actress and activist Jane Fonda spent the Friday after Thanksgiving doing what she has done every Friday for the past eight weeks — protesting climate change. But this time, she also took aim at the agriculture and cattle industries.

The Hollywood star donned her signature red overcoat to lead her eighth consecutive “Fire Drill Friday” demonstration in Washington, DC, where 38 people were arrested. Fonda wasn’t among those detained but the actress still made a ruckus, joining fellow protestors in front of the Capitol Building to demand the end to fossil fuels.

Jane Fonda was joined by Young Sheldon actor Iain Armitage, who co-starred with Fonda in the Netflix movie Our Souls at Night. Actor Paul Scheer, who stars in The League, also joined Friday’s demonstration.

The Grace and Frankie star was also joined by her grandchildren Malcolm and Viva, according to the official Fire Drill Fridays Twitter account.

Fonda, 81, took aim on Friday at the agriculture industry, railing specifically against cattle ranching.

“Food and agriculture use 70 percent of all the Earth’s clean water sources,” Fonda said, addressing her fellow protestors. “Agricultural chemical run off is contributing to dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico and in oceans around the world.”

She added: “Did you know that the fires happening in the Amazon are deliberately set to illegally clear forests to make way for agriculture, especially cattle ranching?”

Fonda demanded that people cut back or eliminate meat from their diets.

“We have to very seriously understand the impacts of cattle ranching on climate and cut back or completely eliminate eating meat. We don’t need it every day or at all,” she said, according to a report from The Hill.

In past climate demonstrations, Fonda was joined by a rotating cast of Hollywood stars, including Rosanna Arquette, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Sam Waterston, and Ted Danson.

Fonda appeared on CNN earlier this week where she accused President Donald Trump of committing criminal actions against the world.

“I don’t hate him. I feel sad for him,” Fonda said on CNN’s The Van Jones Show. “And what he’s doing to the world … is just criminal. It’s just criminal. It’s terrible. But there’s more of us, and we can make a difference.”

