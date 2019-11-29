The campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) is in a free fall according to multiple reports documenting a continued decline in the once-formidable contender’s polling numbers and fundraising — and a leaked resignation letter from a top staffer suggests the end could be near for Harris’ 2020 run.

What are the details?

The New York Times published an extensive report on Friday detailing the decline of the Harris campaign, noting the candidate’s “dire” financial situation, pointing to her as the only 2020 hopeful “who rocketed to the top tier and then plummeted in early state polls to the low single digits,” and spelling out the campaign’s internal discord.

To bolster their case, The Times included what they described as a “blistering” Nov. 11 resignation letter from former Kamala Harris for the People state operations director Kelly Mehlenbacher, who wrote, “This is my third presidential campaign and I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly.”

“While I still believe that Senator Harris is the strongest candidate to win in the General Election in 2020, I no longer have confidence in our campaign or its leadership,” she added.

Mehlenbacher has since been hired as deputy chief operating officer for Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, the New York Post reported Thursday.

In reporting Mehlenbacher’s move, Politico wrote that “Harris’ campaign has experienced significant turbulence as she fell far behind in the polls,” noting “that includes layoffs and redeployments to Iowa.”

Anything else?

According to The Times, advisers to Harris believe the former prosecutor’s decline in the polls can be linked to the pummeling she took from rival 2020 hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) during the second Democratic primary debate in July.

Fox News pointed to RealClearPolitics polling averages to test that theory, showing Harris went from enjoying 15% support and second place in a crowded field in early July, to polling at 3.8 percent as of Nov. 26.