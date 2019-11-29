Kid Rock was recently escorted off stage in Nashville after a rant centered on Oprah Winfrey.

The singer, 48, is heard yelling “F–k Oprah” from the stage of the Honky Tonk Bar, which he owns, in footage obtained by TMZ.

“Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this s–t,’” he said in the video. “F–k her, she can suck d–k sideways.”

The “All Summer Long” musician went on to say that he knows many will label him “racist” for attacking Winfrey, 65, to which he claims he would respond, “OK fine, f–k off!”

To bolster his claim that he isn’t racist, Rock points out that he has a similar distaste for “The View” host Joy Behar, whom he previously called a “bitch” on live television.

“I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy, saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck d–k sideways,” said the rocker while making lewd gestures.

“He’s racist. Look at him, he’s blacked out, drunk as f–k,” a patron is heard claiming on camera. Several others then began to boo and scream over his ranting.

The video then jumps to Rock sitting as a security team member lifts him off the floor and escorts him off the stage.

Page Six has reached out to Rock’s camp for comment.

Warning: Explicit language

[embedded content]

Share this: