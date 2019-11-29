(REUTERS) President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will not permit an armed foreign intervention a century after Mexico was last invaded, reflecting fears over U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to designate the country’s drug cartels as terrorist groups.

Designating groups as foreign terrorist organizations is aimed at disrupting their finances by imposing U.S. sanctions. While it does not directly give authority for overseas military operations, many Mexicans are nervous it could lead to unilateral U.S. action against gangs.

“Since 1914 there hasn’t been a foreign intervention in Mexico and we cannot permit that,” Lopez Obrador said at a news conference, referring to the U.S. occupation of the port of Veracruz 105 years ago. U.S. troops also entered Mexico in 1916, chasing revolutionary Pancho Villa after he killed U.S. citizens.

