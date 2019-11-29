The race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination has taken a turn toward the right, according to a new analysis.

Axios reported Friday that former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg are surging in the polls in part because of their more moderate stance on healthcare.

Candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have floated Medicare for all plans as the solution to the healthcare puzzle. Recent polls now show support for those candidates is on the decline as Biden and Buttigieg make their moves. The issue is not the Medicare for All plans, but rather how these policies would be funded.

Warren, for example, has seen her poll numbers drop after she revealed how she would institute a new wealth tax to pay for her healthcare plan.

The latest RealClear Politics polling average has Biden (27%) holding a strong lead over Sanders (18.3%) and Warren (15.8%). Buttigieg is at 11%, but his support has more than doubled since mid-October.