A mother in Malden, Massachusetts, recently received the sweetest gift she could ever have imagined from her disabled child.

For almost 19 years, Beth Bostic has been unable to communicate verbally with her son, James. Even though the young man was born perfectly healthy, he became disabled after developing severe Jaundice, according to KRON 4.

If the condition, which is sometimes hard to detect, goes untreated for long periods of time it can cause kernicterus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The website stated:

Kernicterus is a type of brain damage that can result from high levels of bilirubin in a baby’s blood. It can cause athetoid cerebral palsy and hearing loss. Kernicterus also causes problems with vision and teeth and sometimes can cause intellectual disabilities. Early detection and management of jaundice can prevent kernicterus.

When James’ health began to spiral three years ago, his mother began searching even harder for answers to solve their communication problem.

Now, thanks to a neurological procedure performed by doctors in the Midwest, her son is able to communicate with his mom and others.

Bostic stated that the first words he said to her were those she had wanted to hear for a long time: “I love you.”

“It was nothing short of a miracle. It was amazing,” she recalled, adding, “I fell apart. I was like ‘Oh my God. My son after 18 years, almost 19 years, finally, on his own, told me he loved me.’”

Bostic credits her faith and willingness to look only at the good in life as the reason for her own happiness and that of her son. She is also studying healthcare policy to help others access better care when they need it.

“Don’t give up,” she said. “There are a lot of answers out there and you don’t have to go through this alone.”