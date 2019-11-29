What was going on in Obama’s White House? Eric Ciaramella was close to Barack Obama and many other individuals connected to George Soros. Suspected whistleblower Eric Ciaramella worked in Obama’s White House.

We reported a couple days ago that on September 7, 2016, Eric Ciaramella from the Obama Administration met with a group of individuals that included an Executive from a George Soros connected group. What did they discuss? The meeting included Donald M. Camp, Jessica M. Gray, Baily S. Holladay (Russian Linguist/Analyst, NSA), Michael D. Jarvis, Natalia O. Lassowsky (Ukrainian Linguist/Analyst, NSA), Thomas W. Pucci, Stefanie L. Stagg and Ciaramella.

It appears that the “Michael D. Jarvis” who attended the Eric Ciaramella meeting on September 7, 2016 was and still is the Executive Director of the Transparency and Accountability Initiative (TAI) which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

TAI has a long history with George Soros. According to a 2011 article, the Soros funded Open Society Foundation praised TAI for its work –

NEW YORK—The Open Society Foundations today welcome the launch of the Open Government Partnership. Endorsed by 43 countries, the initiative is an important means by which to encourage governments to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability. These principles are at the core of the work of the Open Society Foundations. We support the Transparency and Accountability Initiative, a donor collaborative dedicated to empowering citizens to hold their governments to account, and we support civil society groups in more than 60 countries to do the same.

One of the areas, on which TAI focuses is anti-corruption. When he worked at the World Bank, Jarvis focused on the oil, gas and mining sectors. It is no secret that Soros was interested in Ukraine’s oil and gas industry and that Obama’s Departments of Justice and State were doing all they could to help him take it over.

It is no secret that George Soros operates through Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) to influence national policies throughout the world. It may be that Eric Ciaramella was acting as a coordinator of some Soros-linked efforts in the Ukraine in parallel with U.S. government activities, in particular through the State Department’s U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Here are some more connections with Ciaramella in Obama’s White House –

On March 16, 2016, Eric Ciaramella chaired a meeting of the following interconnected individuals and groups in Room 230B of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Gina Lentine, Program Associate, Europe & Eurasia at Freedom House (many claim is Soros-funded), where she was responsible for media support and civil society programming in Ukraine. Prior to that, Lentine was Program Coordinator, Eurasia Program for Soros’ Open Society Foundations, where she monitored civil society and NGO development in Ukraine. Alim Aliiev, a Ukrainian and program director of Crimean House, was co-founder of the Crimean Tatar Cultural Center in Lviv, which was funded by the Soros-funded International Renaissance Foundation). Maria Dahle, based in Norway, is Director of Human Rights House, which is Soros affiliated and funded. Florian Irminger, from Switzerland, was Head of Advocacy at Human Rights House. He was also Treasurer for the Centre for Civil and Political Rights, which had a partnership with Soros’ Open Society Foundation and ran the joint “Conference on Corruption and its Impact on Human Rights in the Post-Soviet World” in Bern, Switzerland, 26-27 November 2014. On October 31, 2019 Irminger received a Soros Open Societies Foundation New Executives Fund grant ($25,000 to $250,000). Zoryan Kis, a Project Coordinator at Freedom House in Ukraine and received a $113,000 Soros grant to support LGBT activities. Tetiana Pechonchyk is chairperson of the ZMINA Human Rights Centre in Ukraine. ZMINA is funded by the Soros-funded International Renaissance Foundation and Freedom House (listed on the ZMINA web site). Pechonchyk is connected to the Human Rights House. Matthew Schaaf is Freedom House’s Project Director Ukraine and writes for the Soros-funded Open Democracy. Olga SKRYPNYK is a member of the Crimean Human Rights Group and ZMINA, the latter being funded by Soros and Freedom House.

March 30, 2016 – Eric Ciaramella met David K. Meyer, Foreign Service Officer specializing in relationships with strategic partners including foreign government representatives, domestic and international non-governmental organizations (NGO). The meeting took place in the White House Situation Room suggesting a requirement for secrecy.

April 11, 2016 – Eric Ciaramella met with:

Zselyke Csaky, Freedom House, Research Director for Europe and Eurasia and works on Nations in Transit, Freedom House’s annual survey of democracy from Central Europe to Central Asia Robert G. Herman, Non-Resident Senior Democracy Fellow at Freedom House specializing in emergency assistance to frontline activists and organizations that have come under threat, and multilateral initiatives. Nate Schenkkan, Director for Special Research at Freedom House.

April 15, 2016 – Eric Ciaramella met Sara E. Silverstein, assistant professor of history and human rights (for migrants) at the University of Connecticut and Timothy D. Snyder, historian specializing in the history of Central and Eastern Europe at Yale University.

May 6, 2016 – Eric Ciaramella met among others:

Benjamin L. Schmitt, European Energy Security Advisor, U.S. Department of State. Marguerite B. Rivard, Joint Duty Assignment as EUCOM Branch Chief at US Department of Defense, Office of the Under Secretary for Defense Intelligence (Russian, Ukrainian linguist), Nathan F. Peeters, Department of Homeland Security

The meeting took place in the White Situation Room suggesting a requirement for secrecy.

June 1, 2016 – Victoria Nuland has a telephone conversation with George Soros and Yevhen Bystrystky, CEO of the International Renaissance Foundation, a Ukrainian NGO founded by George Soros.

June 2, 2016 – Eric Ciaramella met Yevhen Bystrystky, CEO of the Soros-funded International Renaissance Foundation and Jeffrey L. Goldstein, senior policy analyst for Eurasia at George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

June 9, 2016 – Eric Ciaramella met, among others:

Matthew Q. Edwards, Department of Commerce Alex J. Grohovsky International Economist, Department of the Treasury conducted political and economic analysis on a portfolio covering Ukraine Jonathan Katz, Director for Ukraine, USAID (who we reported on previously)

Michael A. Lally, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Department of Commerce Matthew A. Murray, Senior Advisor, Governance and Rule of Law, USAID, who implemented development assistance programs to address risks posed by systemic corruption in critical nations and conflict zones. Elizabeth I. Urbanas, Director Europe and Eurasia, Department of Energy John Vansandt, Senior Policy Advisor and Crisis Coordinator, USAID.

The meeting took place in the White Situation Room suggesting a requirement for secrecy.

June 17, 2016 – Eric Ciaramella meets Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs and Geoffrey R. Pyatt, U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine. The meeting took place in the White Situation Room suggesting a requirement for secrecy.

July 5, 2016 – Eric Ciaramella met Jonathan Katz, Director for Ukraine, USAID

July 13, 2016 – Eric Ciaramella met Jonathan Katz, Director for Ukraine, USAID

August 16, 2016 – Eric Ciaramella met Jonathan Katz, Director for Ukraine, USAID

It appears the Obama Administration and Ciaramella were involved in efforts to end potential indictments against Soros related entities in the Ukraine. It’s likely the Obama White House did more than that for super-donor George Soros.

