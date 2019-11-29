House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold NadlerJerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerGraham on House Judiciary’s impeachment plans: ‘Salem witches got a better deal’ Democrats vow court victories won’t slow impeachment timeline Maloney wins House Oversight gavel MORE (D-N.Y.) has informed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump mocks Newsweek over story on Thanksgiving plans Obama looms over divided Democratic primary Fox News host on Warren: ‘Fitting’ to talk about ‘Pocahontas’ on Thanksgiving MORE that he has until Dec. 6 to let the committee know whether his counsel will participate in upcoming impeachment proceedings.

“I am writing to determine if your counsel will … participate in the upcoming impeachment proceedings. In particular, please provide the Committee notice of whether your counsel intends to participate, specifying which of the privileges your counsel seeks to exercise, no later than 5:00 p.m. on December 6, 2019,” Nadler wrote to Trump in a letter dated Friday.

The notice follows a Monday letter from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffMemo to Democrats: What’s the rush? Adam Schiff’s ‘Trump Show’: Was it a hit with the undecideds? The Hill’s Morning Report — House set for Phase 3 of impeachment push MORE (D-Calif.) to Democratic lawmakers saying that the committees leading the impeachment inquiry are putting together a report for the Judiciary Committee that they hope to send after members return from Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the course of our inquiry, we have uncovered a months-long effort in which President Trump again sought foreign interference in our elections for his personal and political benefit at the expense of our national interest,” Schiff wrote.

Nadler on Friday also wrote to the Judiciary Committee’s top Republican Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsKemp asserts Georgia Senate appointee will align with Trump policy amid reports of tensions Trump, Kemp hold tense meeting on Georgia Senate pick: report How House Republicans have stayed unified on impeachment MORE (Ga.) asking whether Collins would like to issue any subpoenas or interrogatories relating to the matter. He also gave the GOP congressman until Dec. 6 to notify him.

“I am prepared to schedule a meeting of the Committee on Monday, December 9, 2019 to consider any such referrals,” Nadler wrote to Collins.

The chairman’s letters follow two weeks of public testimony this month in the impeachment hearing into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.