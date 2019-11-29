https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/29/patriots-impeachment-weekly-wrap-up-week-5/

As Americans celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, House Democrats prepare for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to take over the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The next round of hearings have been scheduled for December 4, and will be held in the Judiciary Committee — all of the hearings held up to this point have been before the House Intelligence Committee with Chairman Adam Schiff at the helm.

Schiff’s committee was set to send its impeachment report to Nadler as Congress departed Washington for the Thanksgiving recess, but as members left Capitol Hill, rumors began to swirl that censure might be the end result of the Democrats’ impeachment efforts.

As always, the Daily Caller wades through the most recent stories to break down the most important details and new information.

The key players:

  • Adam Schiff appeared to be backing off the impeachment narrative as early as Sunday, saying that he was not yet certain whether he would personally support impeachment. “I want to discuss this with my constituents and colleagues before I make a final judgment on this,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper during an appearance on “State of the Union.”
  • Jerry Nadler is set to take the reins, which means his comments on impeachment — particularly when it is not a bipartisan effort — have once again resurfaced, and they’re not working in his favor.
  • Nadler did offer one concession to combat Republican complaints of biased and unfair hearings, sending a letter to the White House and Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Doug Collins advising them that the president’s counsel would be allowed to participate in the upcoming hearings.
  • Michigan Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence made the case for censure, then quickly backtracked.
  • But Lawrence wasn’t alone in her assessment. The editorial board at the Chicago Tribune appeared to be on the same wavelength.
  • Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer also felt that censure would be a smarter move than continuing down the road to impeachment.

The White House response:

President Trump went about all of the usual Thanksgiving-week duties, cracking jokes at Schiff’s expense as he pardoned the official White House turkeys, Bread and Butter. “Thankfully, Bread and Butter have been specially raised by the Jacksons to remain calm under any condition which will be very important because they have already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” he said.

Hitting back at those who have suggested he was hiding witnesses behind presidential privilege, Trump fired off a series of tweets saying that he would like those closest to him to testify on his behalf.

The hot takes:

  • South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is not expecting a fair shake from Nadler, and he said so on Twitter when the House Judiciary Committee announced the next scheduled hearing.
  • Retired Marine Gunnery Sgt. Jessie Jane Duff said that Democrats had “jumped the shark” and were running the risk of having their next season canceled. “This bizarre impeachment stunt will ensure their season is canceled on November 3,” she tweeted.
  • Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said that President Trump, despite the impeachment efforts against him, continued to work for the country and that “Pelosi should give it a try.”

Public response:

Public opinion seems to be largely unchanged even after two full weeks of publicly televised impeachment hearings — but among the key demographic, independent voters, interest in moving forward appears to be waning.

Check back next week for the latest up-to-the-minute information, commentary and related content.

