President Donald Trump joined in on a chorus of criticism against Newsweek on Friday, mocking the outlet amid backlash over a botched report on how the commander in chief spent Thanksgiving Day.

What are the details?

Newsweek political reporter Jessica Kwong tweeted Thursday morning, “How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? Tweeting, golfing and more,” including a link to an article she wrote speculating on the president’s plans.

After the news broke that President Trump was actually spending his holiday with American troops in Afghanistan, Kwong deleted the tweet and sent a follow-up explaining her original story “was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan.” She referred to the blunder as “an honest mistake.”

Conservatives on social media erupted with criticism of Kwong and Newsweek for publishing the “fake news” article.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham corrected the publication, tweeting, “Hi @Newsweek – we’re actually on our way back from Afghanistan right now. @RealDonaldTrump served Thanksgiving dinner to members of the military & thanked them for their incredible service to our country. Standing by for you to delete this completely false tweet.”

Newsweek did delete the tweet, but did not issue a correction to Kwong’s story. Instead, the outlet changed the headline and made an editor’s note saying that the piece had been “substantially updated and edited” in order “to reflect the president’s surprise trip to Afghanistan.”

President Trump also reacted to the outlet’s botched report by tweeting, “I thought Newsweek was out of business?”

Anything else?

During the president’s visit to the troops, he dined with them, posed for photos with service members and spoke “about U.S. victories over Al Qaeda and the Islamic State,” Business Insider reported.

[embedded content]

Trump: There’s nowhere I’d rather celebrate Thanksgiving than with soldiers



www.youtube.com

