DOZENS of protesters shut down an Amazon warehouse in France on Thursday in protest at Black Friday – claiming it harms the planet.

Activists from climate group Amis de la terre (Friends of the Earth) dumped old fridges and microwaves on the driveway outside the Bretigny-sur-Orge facility south of Paris.

Follow our live blog for the latest Black Friday deals, news and tips

6

Demonstrators block the entrance to an Amazon site south of Paris in protest at Black FridayCredit: AFP or licensors

6

Delivery lorries were blocked from entering the Amazon warehouse by demonstrators who called for an end to Black FridayCredit: AFP or licensors

They also spread hay and lay on the road outside the gates – while holding banners that read: “Amazon: For the climate, for jobs, stop expansion, stop over-production!”

Police later removed the activists from the site – but more demonstrations are planned for Black Friday.

French climate groups are planning “Block Friday” demonstrations that could see more Amazon sites shut down across the country.

It comes amid a backlash against the sales phenomenon – timed to coincide with the Thanksgiving Day weekend in the US.

See all the latest deals and offers this Black Friday here

Opposition to Black Friday is particularly strong in France – where some lawmakers are calling for it to be banned altogether.

There is concern among critics at the speed with which the event has morphed into a worldwide phenomenon – even though it stems from a specifically US holiday.

Scenes of frenzied crowds storming shops and even outbreaks of violence among bargain-hunting costumers have also become regular features of the Black Friday sales.

BAN BLACK FRIDAY

A committee of lawmakers in France’s National Assembly passed an amendment Monday that proposes prohibiting Black Friday.

They claimed it causes “resource waste” and “overconsumption.”

The amendment, which was put forward by France’s former environment minister, Delphine Batho, will be debated next month.

SLAVE SPEAKS Epstein sex slave says Andrew ‘knows what happened’ in bombshell Panorama clip SCREAMING FOR HELP Moment girl, 9, snatched off street by paedo before lad, 16, rescues her SEX BEAST Man ‘raped girl,17, strangled her with her tights then had sex with her corpse’ DOUBLE TROUBLE These optical illusions will get you looking twice… and some are VERY rude MIRACLE MUM Woman wakes up from coma to breastfeed daughter who told her she was hungry POP MONSTERS K-pop stars jailed for gang-raping unconscious woman and posting sick footage

France’s e-commerce union has condemned it.

On Europe 1 radio Thursday, France’s ecological transition minister, Elisabeth Borne, criticized Black Friday for creating “traffic jams, pollution, and gas emissions.”

She added that she would support Black Friday if it helped small French businesses – but said it mostly benefits large online retailers.

6

Anti-Black Friday protesters held signs calling for Amazon to stop ‘over-production’Credit: AFP or Licensors

6

The demonstrators said Amazon was harming the planet with its Black Friday mega-saleCredit: AFP or Licensors

6

An anti-Amazon protester holds a sign saying that French lawmakers have a choice between ‘Amazon or the climate’Credit: AFP or licensors

6

The Amazon warehouse in Bretigny-sur-Orge, south of Paris, was shut down by the protests on ThursdayCredit: AFP or licensors

Britain’s largest Amazon depot preparing for Black Friday in a warehouse the size of 17 football pitches