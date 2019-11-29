An outgoing Democratic member of Congress insisted in a new interview that her party’s support of Israel is strong despite claims that say otherwise.

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., spoke with The Times of Israel for its “People of the Pod” podcast and said reports of the American political left’s decreasing support for Israel are “overblown.”

“Bipartisan support for Israel is key to maintaining the vitally important U.S.-Israel relationship, and I think concerns over decreasing Democratic support are overblown,” Lowey said. “This July, Congress passed a resolution condemning BDS and supporting a two-state solution, with 398 members — including 209 Democrats — voting in support.”

Lowey is Jewish and first took office in 1989. She announced last month that she will not seek another term in 2020.

“Funding to Israel isn’t a gift, it isn’t charity — a significant portion of the funding we provide comes back to the U.S. in purchases of American military equipment,” Lowey said on the podcast. “The U.S. and Israel partnered to develop state of the art missile capabilities that have helped both of our countries’ national security … and with tensions flaring in almost all parts of the Middle East, our relationship with Israel is more important than ever. When our allies like Israel are more secure, the United States benefits.”

Lowey is a member of several congressional committees and caucuses, including the Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security and the Israel Allies Caucus.