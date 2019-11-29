Starbucks has reportedly suspended a Tulsa, Okla.-area barista who wrote “PIG” on a police officer’s cup.

In a Facebook post, Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara wrote that one of his officers went into a Glenpool, Okla., Starbucks Thanksgiving Day and bought five drinks for dispatchers who were working on the holiday.

When the order was ready, a barista had written “PIG” where the name of the customer usually is located on the cup.

“This is what he gets for being nice,” O’Mara wrote in the post.

“What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” he continued.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the barista has been suspended “pending the outcome of our investigation into this matter, the Tulsa World reported.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and we are deeply sorry to the law enforcement officer who experienced this. We have also apologized directly to him and we are working to connect with the police chief as well as to express our remorse,” spokesperson Jory Mendes told the news outlet.

O’Mara wrote the incident serves as “another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: ‘Why am I doing this?'”