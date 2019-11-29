Photo: NWS Bay Area Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close San Francisco breaks cold record as Bay Area freezes Back to Gallery

If you thought Thanksgiving Day was unusually cold this year in San Francisco, you were correct. In fact, it was record-breaking cold.

The high temperature in the city on Thursday was forty-eight degrees. That tied a record high temperature for the coldest date for San Francisco in the month of November. That record had stood unchallenged since November 27th, 1896, when it last happened.

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest high-temperature day ever in San Francisco was a freezing thirty-five degrees on December 11th, 1932. That day also holds the distinction for the coldest record low temperature ever recorded in the city, which is twenty-seven degrees.

San Francisco was not alone dealing with below average temperatures.

The NWS reported most of the interior North Bay delt with below-freezing temperatures overnight. Novato Airport hit a low of 23 degrees. Santa Rosa and Napa County Airport fell to twenty-six. Sonoma Airport bottomed out at twenty-seven degrees. The mercury hit the freezing point at Livermore Airport and temperatures bottomed out at forty-one in San Francisco, and thirty-seven degrees at Oakland Airport and in San Jose at Reid Hillview.

Bay Area peaks, including Mount Diablo and Mount Hamilton remained covered with snow from the most recent storm. It was downright frigid in the Sierra as well. South Lake Tahoe fell to seventeen degrees with light snow falling overnight.

Freeze warnings for the North Bay continue into Friday morning, and frost advisories remain for interior Bay Area valleys. A winter weather advisory is also in effect for the Santa Lucia Mountains in Monterey County, where snow showers could deliver 1-3 inches of snow today.

Throughout the Bay Area, temperatures should moderate with highs throughout the region reaching into the 50’s today. Lows Saturday morning should be three to five degrees above the lows this morning.

“An incoming storm will eject the cold weather by Saturday afternoon as wind and rain take hold of the Greater Bay Area,” added Ryan Walbrun of the National Weather Service.

The warm rain system is expected to deliver two to six inches throughout the region starting on Saturday afternoon.

