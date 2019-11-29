San Francisco saw record-breaking cold on Thanksgiving Day with temperatures plummeting to 48 degrees, tying the city’s record for November, reports SF Gate.

Thursday’s record had not been tied since November 27th, 1896. San Franciso’s coldest-ever temperature is 27 degrees, which occurred on December 11, 1932, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

In addition to San Francisco, the North Bay experienced below-freezing temperatures, dropping to 27 degrees, while Napa hit 28 degrees. NWS has issued a freeze warning in the area this morning.

Meanwhile, another round of intense winter weather is expected to hit the Northern Rockies through Saturday.

Blizzard warnings have been issued in central and northeastern Wyoming, while winter storm watches and warnings are in place throughout the rest of the state and in Montana.

National Weather Service officials say areas under a blizzard warning are forecast to see wind gusts up to 60 mph (96.56 kph) and snow accumulations up to 9 inches between Friday afternoon and Saturday night.

Officials say the blowing snow and icy roadways will make travel extremely hazardous.

Parts of central Montana are expected to receive 6 inches or more, while areas along the Rocky Mountain Front that were socked in by the storm earlier this week will see lesser accumulations this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.