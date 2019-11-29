Following the Dallas Cowboys‘ embarrassing 26-15 loss at home on Thanksgiving Day to the Buffalo Bills, multiple reports claimed that screaming could be heard coming from the Cowboys’ locker room.

Angry screaming and hollering coming from Cowboys locker room….oh my — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 29, 2019

Jon Machota of The Athletic suggested that he had heard a Cowboys player screaming in the locker room for quite some time before he started recording the video he posted on Twitter.

According to Clarence Hill Jr., Dak Prescott said that the screaming and hollering was from newly acquired defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who was trying to encourage his teammates and impress upon them the importance of sticking together.

Dak Prescott said Michael Bennett was the one shouting and screaming at the Cowboys with words of encouragement and sticking together https://t.co/EBCYkDo4ae — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 29, 2019

The Cowboys’ locker room was quite the emotional affair because Jerry Jones was visibly upset when he arrived to speak with the team, but reportedly left with tears in his eyes.

Despite how demoralizing today’s loss may have been for the Cowboys, Jones remains adamant that he has no plans on replacing head coach Jason Garrett at this point in the 2019 season.

Jerry Jones to reporters tonight, after Dallas’ latest loss, on a potential coaching change in Dallas: “This is not the time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2019

Jerry Jones is emotional while talking to reporters. Tears in his eyes. “I’m not going to make a coaching change.” Jones said he still believes this team can make a deep playoff run. He said they have zero chance of doing that without Jason Garrett — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 29, 2019

There are no assurances for Garrett’s job security beyond this season, especially if the Cowboys continue to exhibit lackluster performances similar to the one we saw earlier today.