https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/several-reported-wounded-in-knife-attack-on-london-bridge-video-shows-police-shoot-suspect-after-struggle/

Several people are reported to have been wounded in a knife attack on London Bridge in England Friday. Video purportedly from the incident shows the moment police subdued and shot the suspect.

Screen images (video below):

The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement on the attack, saying, “Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and
@CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.”

The post Several Reported Wounded in Knife Attack on London Bridge; Video Shows Police Shoot Suspect After Struggle appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...