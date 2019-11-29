Several people are reported to have been wounded in a knife attack on London Bridge in England Friday. Video purportedly from the incident shows the moment police subdued and shot the suspect.

Screen images (video below):

The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement on the attack, saying, “Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and

@CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.”

— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019