Several people are reported to have been wounded in a knife attack on London Bridge in England Friday. Video purportedly from the incident shows the moment police subdued and shot the suspect.
Screen images (video below):
London bridge shooting #London #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/mFRHyhopZA
— London Crime LDN (@CrimeLdn) November 29, 2019
The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement on the attack, saying, “Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and
@CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.”
— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019
