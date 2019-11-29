(DAILY WIRE) Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro visited the campus of Stanford University on Nov. 7 to deliver a speech in which he exposed the “dangerous game” being played by the racist Alt-Right movement and their counterparts on the radical left. Despite taking aim for most of the speech at the far-right, Shapiro was protested by left-wing student activists before and during the speech. His appearance on the campus was also referenced disparagingly a few days later in a letter from Stanford’s provost announcing new actions taken by the university to clamp down on “misgendering” people.

Shapiro has consistently pushed back against the policing of speech, ardently defending the First Amendment right to free speech against the left’s disingenuous attacks on it via declarations of subjectively defined “hate speech.” Shapiro has also argued against the unconstitutional notion of forcing people to refer to others with their preferred gender pronouns.

