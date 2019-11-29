(CNBC) Stocks closed lower on Friday as investors awaiting a concrete trade deal took some money off the table after a strong month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 112.59 points, or 0.4%, to 28,051.41. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% to 3,140.98 while the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 0.5% to 8,665.47. Friday’s session ended at 1 p.m. after the market was closed Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The major averages posted strong monthly gains despite Friday’s losses. The S&P 500 climbed 3.4% to notch its biggest one-month gain since June, when it rallied more than 6%. The Dow and Nasdaq Composite gained 3.7% and 4.5%, respectively, for November. They also had their best month since June. For the week, the Dow gained 0.6% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced 1% and 1.7%, respectively.

