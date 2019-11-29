It’s Here: The Ultimate Black Friday Shopping Guide 2019 Amazon Edition (Updated)

Sending Military Aid To Ukraine In The First Place Was A Mistake, And Congress Should Discontinue It

Several People Stabbed, Two Dead In London Bridge Terrorist Attack

Ronan Farrow Says Hillary Clinton Gave Him The Cold Shoulder When He Exposed Weinstein

New York Times Obtains Resignation Letter From Kamala Harris Staffer

Several People Reportedly Stabbed At Shopping Center In The Netherlands

You Know It Is Officially Black Friday Weekend When The Instant Pot Is Under $70

Police Officer Tries To Get Starbucks Coffee For His Dispatchers On Thanksgiving, Is Called A ‘Pig’ Instead

Businesswoman Kelly Loeffler Reportedly Will Be Chosen As Georgia’s Next US Senator

Black Entertainment Television Founder Is Betting On Trump To Win In 2020: ‘His To Lose’

K-Pop Singer Sentenced To Six Years In Prison After Being Convicted Of Rape, Sharing Secret Sex Videos

Mulvaney Sports American Flag Polo And Space Force Hat After Trump’s Afghanistan Trip

Heterodoxy, Handguns, And Hope: In Memory Of Peter Collier

‘Please President Trump Help Us In Los Angeles’: California Resident Speaks Out About Homelessness Crisis

Clarence Thomas Says ‘The Modern-Day Liberal’ Tried To Stop His Career

POTUS Greeted With Cheers As He Talks About Death Of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Jennifer Aniston And Pals, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, And More Take Thanksgiving Selfie That Is Can’t Miss

FACT CHECK: Did Ocasio-Cortez And Omar Vow To Take Benefits Away From Seniors?

DOJ Report Will Describe ‘Spygate’ Professor Stefan Halper’s Contacts With Trump Campaign Advisers: Report

Prime Minister Of Iraq To Resign After Protests Leave Hundreds Dead

LICHTMAN: Pelosi, Schiff Should Take More Time If They Want A Successful Impeachment Effort

‘Justice On Trial’ And The ‘Mosul’ Documentary

Three Women Accuse Gordon Sondland Of Sexual Misconduct

How A Fake Imam, The Krassenstein Brothers And A Canadian Played Roles In A Dubious Story About Ilhan Omar And Qatar

Alexa, Show Best Black Friday Deal: Echo Show 5th Generation – Just $49.99 During Black Friday

Senior Trump Official: The Anonymous Author Of ‘A Warning’ Is Not A Hero, He’s A Coward