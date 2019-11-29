The Metropolitan Police said at a press briefing Friday that the knifeman on London Bridge shot dead by police was wearing a hoax suicide vest. The incident is now being treated as a terror attack. Police have yet to release the number of people wounded in the attack, but they have confirmed several were stabbed. Outraged citizens jumped the knifeman, subduing and disarming him as police arrived on the scene. Police cleared the citizens before shooting the knifeman. Two shots can be heard in videos of the incident.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said, “I can confirm at this time we believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device.”

Screen image shows a faint puff of smoke in front of his head as London police shoot terror suspect.

Video of police briefing:

Police statement: AC Neil Basu gives statement on #LondonBridge incident. 29.11.19 https://t.co/890GWzIVhJ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

The BBC reported an eyewitness described the knifeman as a “tall, bearded man” wearing a vest.

10:51 (EST) Eyewitness: ‘He had some sort of vest on’ Karen Bosch was travelling on a bus southbound over London Bridge when “it came to a sudden stop because there were people running across the road”. “It looked like there was a fight going on, there were people tussling with one each other and then I realised it was police wrestling with one tall, bearded man”. She told the BBC News Channel she heard “two loud pops and also saw a spent taser, and then the guy was lying on the floor. “He then pulled his coat back which showed he had some sort of vest underneath… The police then moved backwards away quickly”.

Videos of incident:

(VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED AGAIN) Different angle of the ongoing incident at London Bridge. Police can be heard yelling at civilians to “get back” before firing shots. Bravery shown by the public is jaw-dropping. Credit to Brendan Lacey #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/ganE1jtnBi — Harvey Bateman (@Harvey_Bman) November 29, 2019

Please stay away from #LondonBridge! I just saw a man with a knife being shot in the head by police. Please be careful London! pic.twitter.com/BotIffaLJ0 — Hand Luggage Only (@HLOBlog) November 29, 2019

