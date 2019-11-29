Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is the latest Democrat to jump in the primary race to save the party from itself.

It didn’t take long though for Bloomberg to promise to tax the poor “so they will live longer.”

Michael Bloomberg: I listen to people who say, “Well we don’t want to tax the poor.” Well, we want the poor to live longer. So that they can get an education and enjoy life. And that’s why you do want to do exactly what a lot of people say you don’t want to do. The question is do you want to pander to those people or do you want to get them to live longer. And there’s just no question if you raise taxes on full sugary drinks, for example, they will drink less.

And he’s the smart Democrat!

“When we raise taxes on the poor, it’s good because then the poor will live longer because they can’t afford as many things that kill them.”

~Nanny State Mayor Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/23p443ieg4 — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) November 28, 2019

