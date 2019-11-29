Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is moving to Africa.

Dorsey posted a message to the social media network he co-founded that confirmed he will live in Africa for part of 2020.

“Sad to be leaving the continent…for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part,” Dorsey tweeted Wednesday.

It’s not clear what prompted Dorsey’s decision to live on the African continent next year, but he did spend almost the entire month of November there, visiting several countries during the trip: Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

A glimpse at Dorsey’s Twitter feed reveals that he met with several people to discuss blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.