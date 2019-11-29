Walking is one of the easiest and most accessible forms of exercise. Barring bad weather or dangerous neighborhoods, you can walk almost anywhere — though some routes are certainly more scenic than others.

For some, though, walking is a necessity, not a choice. Feet are the most readily available means of transportation, but walking where you need to go certainly takes longer than biking or driving.

Adrianna Edwards from Galveston, Texas, is a Denny’s waitress who has had no choice but to walk to and from work. She lost 25 pounds in the process, but she was also losing precious time.

Her pedestrian commute covered 14 miles and took five hours — time she wasn’t compensated for and time she didn’t really have to spare. She wanted to attend college, too, but with no car that was a distant dream.

She didn’t take a back seat and mope around, though: Edwards was saving up to buy a car so she could continue her life goals, so she kept walking.

“I have bills to pay,” she told KTRK-TV. “I’ve got to eat. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

‘I FEEL LIKE I’M DREAMING.’ This Galveston woman walked 14 miles to and from work. That all changed after two customers changed her life. After serving the couple, they returned with a car. Watch the perfect pre-Thanksgiving story only on @abc13houston at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/EnUlXxrsKb — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) November 27, 2019

On Tuesday, the waitress served a couple for breakfast without knowing that they would change her life. She brought the woman a little extra ice cream when requested, and shared her story with the couple.

Edwards’ story compelled them to do something big for the young waitress: They bought her a 2011 Nissan Sentra.

At first, when the woman returned to present the gift to the waitress, Edwards didn’t believe her.

“In my head, I was like, you know, pranks are cool and everything, but this one’s just a tad bit cruel,” she told KTRK.

But the car was truly hers, though she says she keeps looking outside to make sure it’s still there.

“I still feel like I’m dreaming,” she said. “Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there’s still a car there.”

The couple who purchased the generous gift wanted to remain nameless, but the woman did speak to the news outlet to explain a little more of their interactions.

“I gave her a note that said, ‘I know it’s Thanksgiving, but I said, ‘Merry Christmas,’ and that, hopefully, someday she’ll just pay it forward,” the anonymous donor said.

Edwards has agreed to do just that now that she’s been the recipient of such an amazing and unexpected gift.

“When I see somebody in need, I’ll probably be more likely to help them out (and) to do everything that I can to help them out,” she said.

According to the gifter, after the initial shock, Edwards “teared up,” which really touched her. She said it “made me happy that she was so moved by that.”

