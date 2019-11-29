POLICE have shot dead a terrorist wearing a fake suicide vest after at least 12 people were injured in a shocking attack at London Bridge today.

Terrifying footage from the scene shows armed officers shooting the knifeman twice after hero bystanders wrestled him to the ground.

28

The terror suspect can be seen lying on London Bridge after being chased by witnesses armed with sticks and a fire extinguisher before he was shot by policeCredit: Cliff Hide for The Times

28

A local hero is seen holding the knife he wrestled from the suspect as police swoopCredit: @Natty_Shep_PVS

28

Armed police can be seen with their guns trained on a suspect on London BridgeCredit: PA:Press Association

28

The suspect was surrounded by cops after several people were injuredCredit: Twitter

28

The man can be seen on the ground with a knife nearbyCredit: Click News and Pictures

28

Emergency services can be seen giving a person CPR at London Bridge

28

Terrified witnesses said they heard shouting before several shots rang outCredit: Wilfried Haubenberger – Fabulous Magazine

28

A woman can be seen being carried away from the bridge

28

The attack comes 15 months after the capital was gripped by terror when a man ploughed into cyclists outside the Houses of Parliament in August, 2018 – and two years on from the London Bridge terror attack that killed eight in 2017.

Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, confirmed a number of people had been injured in the stabbing attack this afternoon.

He said: “We believe a device was strapped to the body of the suspect was a hoax device.”

He said that while authorities were keeping an “open mind”, it had been declared as a terrorist incident.

The Sun Online understands at least 12 people were injured.

Video footage shows heavily armed cops and members of the public surrounding and grappling with the man who is lying on the ground on the north side of the bridge.

The armed cops then order the members of the public to step away from the “tall bearded” man before he is shot by one of the firearms officers about 2pm.

A lorry has been left jacknifed across the bridge as hundreds of panicked civilians ran for their lives.

Pictures from the scene showed one large kitchen knife lying next to the suspect’s body with a second blade removed by a hero passerby.

Guy Lawrence, 48, said he saw a man running out of a building, believed to be Fishmonger’s Hall, armed with two kitchen knives with 20cm blades.

He claimed one member of the public was seen running after the suspect, one armed with a 6ft stick and another with a fire extinguisher.

He told The Times: “I saw all traffic stopped in front of me. I heard shooting — there was an attack. And I saw a guy on the floor. I heard two shots: bang, bang.

“Police were running towards us and they told us to get out and run.”

I was just walking along the bridge and I heard four or five shots from behind me. I just ran. I didn’t even look back Witness

Lord Mayor Sadiq Khan this afternoon paid tribute to the brave emergency services as well as the “breathtaking heroism” of members of the public who ran towards danger.

He said: “Terrorism is cowardly and evil. We must and we will stand united and resolute in the face of terror.

“Those who seek to attack and divide us will never succeed.”

Another woman Coralie said she saw a girl running from the scene after being stabbed in the arm.

Did you see what happened? Do you know the heroes? Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502

She said she saw “two, three people stabbed” at Fishmongers’ Hall, saying: “One minor and the other two were proper bleeding.

“One of our colleagues is in the hospital with three stabs.”

Witnesses recounted how they heard “five or six” gunshots ring out as cops swooped.

Amanda Hunter said she was on a bus when it came to a stop, saying: “There was a commotion and I looked over the window and I saw three police officers running over to a man who had something in his hand, I don’t know what.

“I saw a police officer shoot him.

“I saw a man and three police officers trying to put him on the ground and then I heard about three shots go into the man and then police officers went away from the suspect.”

Moment man shot by police after several people injured in London Bridge knife attack as hero seen recovering huge weapon

28

Witnesses can be seen running as the lockdown was put in place

28

Heavily armed police were praised for running towards dangerCredit: Cliff Hide for The Times

28

Members of the public ran for their lives after the attack unfolded just before 2pm on FridayCredit: Cliff Hide for The Times

28

Armed police immediately scrambled to the sceneCredit: AFP or licensors

28

A police officer can be seen in the aftermath of the stabbing, with multiple people hurtCredit: Reuters

28

A forensic officer scours the scene after the terror attack unfoldedCredit: Reuters

28

An armed cop can be seen at the bridge as counter-terror police launched an investigation

28

Sniffer dogs are at the scene, with a White Hall source saying the response was reactiveCredit: Reuters

28

London Ambulance crews are at the scene with reports a number of people were injuredCredit: Rex Features

28

Police can be seen searching a man at the sceneCredit: AP:Associated Press

Met Police confirm suspect ‘strapped with hoax explosive device’ shot dead at scene in ‘terrorist incident’

One woman said: “I was just walking along the bridge and I heard four or five shots from behind me.

“I just ran. I didn’t even look back. I’ve no idea of it was police or not. I was terrified.”

Ambulance crews could be seen giving CPR to one person at the scene.

Tom Dunford told the BBC: “I saw two bodies get dragged and one guy getting resuscitated, but my understanding is that I think he passed away because I saw a sheet over him.”

Witnesses have been evacuated from the scene, with others told to stay inside restaurants and stores.

Journalist Lucy Jones was in Farmer J’s restaurant in London Bridge when armed cops stormed in.

She said: “We were eating lunch when a policeman screamed ‘get on the floor’.

“They locked all the doors and we had to rush to the back of the restaurant near the toilets.

“There were women crying. It was terrifying.

“We heard a gunshot and another officer shouted ‘we need to get out’ and we all ran away from London Bridge.”

(The suspect) then pulled his coat back, which showed that he had some sort of vest underneath Witness

A workman told The Sun Online he had seen a man with a vest on as cops swarmed on him.

He said: “I was over there on the bridge. The guy looked like he was wearing a suicide vest of some sort.

“The cops were pointing guns at him.

“This was after I heard shots but I don’t know if that’s the guy they fired at or someone else.

“Armed police and vans just started arriving and there was a stampede on Borough High Street.

“My heart is going.”

Another witness told The Guardian: “I had my baby with me, so I moved her behind the stairwell to be safe. Then there was a two shots or two loud pops, I think they were gunshots. And I also saw a spent taser.

“And then the guy was lying on the floor.

“He then pulled his coat back, which showed that he had some sort of vest underneath [I don’t know] whether it was a stab vest or some sort of explosive vest.

“The police then really quickly moved backwards away.”

Authorities have not confirmed the reports of a suicide vest.

Whitehall officials reportedly described the incident today as spontaneous and reactive, with the identity of the suspect not initially known.

We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates. If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground. — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 29, 2019

28

A woman can be seen running from the scene

28

Police have cordoned off the areaCredit: Getty Images – Getty

28

Police guard the scene with gunsCredit: AFP or licensors

28

Panicked scenes were filmed on the bridge this afternoonCredit: Reuters

28

A heavy police presence was pictured after witnesses ran from the bridge screamingCredit: AFP or licensors

BBC reporter John McManus witnessed the incident and said: “Just a few minutes ago, I was walking up from the South Bank to the North Bank, there appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge.

“Several men attacking one man. Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, a number of shots were fired at this man.

“Police have now cleared the bridge, everybody has been told to move back. I’m now on the other side of the bridge but there were more shots going on.”

Reem Yousef told Sky News: “I was below the bridge, about 30 metres to one side of it. I heard shouting.

“I looked up and it appeared to be potentially four or five people – it looked like it was a fight.

“Then I heard someone shouting ‘get back, get back’.

“People started running across the bridge and then [I] heard two gunshots and at that point obviously I ran.”

One eye-witness – a 36-year-old man – was inside Borough Market when it was evacuated. He said: “All of a sudden there were squads of armed cops all running in four by four by four.

“They were all separating and sweeping off in different directions. They were screaming at people to get out.

“There was a huge panic and everyone just started running.”

Met Police confirmed they had been called to the scene after reports of a stabbing at a premises near London Bridge.

A spokesperson said: “A man has been detained by police.

“We believe a number of people have been injured.”

Sniffer dogs are at the scene.

Chilling echoes of London Bridge terror attack two years ago Three terrorists killed eight people and injured 48 as they sped over London Bridge in a van before attacking revellers with hunting knives in June 2017. The gang, armed with 12-inch blades and knifing innocent bystanders at random, were shot dead after firearms officers arrived at the scene around nine minutes after the rampage began. One attacker was just 60cm away from an armed officer when he was shot dead. Both PCs Tchorzewski and Balfour were later awarded the Queen’s Police Medal. Xavier Thomas, 45, Christine Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were all killed in the slaughter. Brave onlookers fought back against the terrorists – launching chairs and bottles as business owners pulled down their shutters to protect customers inside.

David Winchester, 57, who is visiting London from the US said he heard around five gunshots on London Bridge before running from the scene.

He said: “I heard five, maybe six shots, and then the screaming.

“I have no idea what it was about but everyone was screaming to run.

“There were people in tears. It was bad. You know when you just have to get out of somewhere.”

Another witness, who asked not to be named, was stood near the junction with Tooley Street when she saw crowds race towards her.

She said: “Some people were shouting about a knife. Everyone was terrified.

“With the history in this area your instinct is to run.”

London Bridge Station has now been closed to the public and a cordon is in place on St Thomas Street as far as the Shard building.

HEROES ON THE BRIDGE Moment heroes armed with stick & fire extinguisher take down terrorist Live Blog TERROR PROBE Live updates as police declare terror incident after shooting on London Bridge ‘TRAGIC NATURAL EVENT’ Gary Rhodes did NOT fall in the shower, reveals friend Warning EVIL CARERS Hidden camera planted by family catches care workers abusing great gran, 94 Exclusive ‘MADAM’ GUILT Epstein ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell says Andrew accuser is her ‘biggest mistake’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I want to thank the emergency services and members of the public for their immense bravery in responding to this suspected terrorist attack at London Bridge.

“This is an appalling incident and all my thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

A cordon has been set up at Borough Market while evacuation continues from nearby shops and businesses.

Priti Patel tweeted: “Very concerned by ongoing incident at London Bridge. My thoughts are with all affected.

“I am grateful for the rapid response of our police and I urge everyone to follow their advice.”

It comes after the UK’s national terrorism threat was downgraded.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency dial 999.

“I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response.” — Prime Minister Boris Johnson — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 29, 2019

28

Several people have been injured in the attackCredit: SWNS:South West News Service

28

A man and woman flee

28

Chaotic scenes unfolded as police rushed to the scene just before 2pmCredit: Sky News

28

The incident is being handled by counter-terrorism police it is understood