The Metropolitan Police said at a press briefing Friday that the knifeman on London Bridge shot dead by police was wearing a hoax suicide vest.

The incident is now being treated as a terror attack.

Outraged citizens jumped the knifeman, subduing and disarming him as police arrived on the scene. Police cleared the citizens before shooting the knifeman. Two shots can be heard in videos of the incident.

Now this…

The killer was a previously convicted Islamic terrorist who was a guest lecturer at Cambridge University on “prisoner rehabilitation.”

And the Islamic killer was wearing an electronic monitoring tag as part of his bail terms, the Times and Sky News reported independently, citing government sources.

This is unbelievable. The Jihadi shot dead on #LondonBridge was not only a convicted terrorist who had been released on a tag but he was a guest of a Cambridge University sponsored conference in London today on “prisoner rehabilitation”. You just couldn’t make this stuff up! 😱 pic.twitter.com/40oO2JZHXY — David Vance (@DVATW) November 29, 2019

RT reported:

The man behind the London Bridge stabbing rampage had spent time in jail for an “Islamist terrorism-related offence,” UK newspapers reported, as PM Boris Johnson has called for stricter jail terms for offenders. The attacker was released from prison on probation, about a year ago, agreeing to wear an electronic monitoring tag as part of his bail terms, the Times and Sky News reported independently, citing government sources. The Ministry of Justice has ordered a review of his case, but authorities are yet to reveal his identity or share details of the crime he served time for. Moments before the attack, in an ironic twist of events, he was thought to be due to share his story of “prisoner rehabilitation” at an event sponsored by Cambridge University. One bystander said that other ex-convicts attending the event rushed to restrain the assailant, one of them brandishing a narwhal tusk he pulled off the wall of the venue.

