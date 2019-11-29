President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned Friday that Mexico would not allow armed US operations against drug cartels on its territory.

“We are not going to allow that armed people act in our territory. Armed foreigners cannot intervene in our territory. We will not allow that,” Lopez Obrador said.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he planned to designate the Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, after earlier saying he would help Mexico wage war on the drug gangs and wipe them off the face of the earth.

