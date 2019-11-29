Whole Foods Market Inc, a popular multinational supermarket chain, is responding to a wave of criticism it’s been receiving this week from customers threatening to boycott its stores because a magazine with a similar name recognized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellLawmakers battle over future of Ex-Im Bank McConnell says he’s ‘honored’ to be WholeFoods Magazine’s 2019 ‘Person of the Year’ Memo to Democrats: What’s the rush? MORE (R-Ky.) as “Person of the Year.”

Over the course of several days, the market has been responding to a slew of upset customers from its official Twitter account to clarify that it is in no way affiliated with the publication WholeFoods Magazine.

WholeFoods magazine has been publishing since 1984. According to its site, it’s the “longest-tenured media outlet of its kind in the natural products industry.” This week, it received media attention for naming McConnell “Person of the Year,” a recognition McConnell said he was “honored” to receive for his work to help legalize industrial hemp for farmers.

In an article explaining the process of how McConnell was chosen for the recognition, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Maggie Jaqua, also noted that her team “didn’t come to agree on this selection without a bit of debate.”

And as a result of the media attention, Whole Foods Market, which was founded in 1980, has sent out over 60 tweets throughout the Thanksgiving holiday informing frustrated customers of the misunderstanding.

Thank you for asking, Patricia. Whole Foods Market is not affiliated with this publication. — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) November 27, 2019

