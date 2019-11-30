Whether you dig technology or don’t really pay attention to the latest gear on the market, one thing rings true: there’s no better time to take advantage of low prices on everything from earbuds to cameras than Black Friday.

In years past, you’d have to camp out in front of your favorite electronics retailer to get the best deals on that season’s top hardware. Now, more businesses are bringing their doorbusters to the web, letting you get the same savings without having to freeze the night before.

Of course, all those online promotions and ads can be overwhelming when you just want a deal, but that’s why we’re here. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up 15 incredible tech deals you’ll want to take a look at first.

Plus, when you use coupon code BFSAVE20, you’ll save an extra 20% off the sale price.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

Skip the TV deals and get this innovative HD projector instead.

As small and portable as an iPhone, this lightweight Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector can project a 200-inch cinema-quality image onto any surface. You can access the Google Play Store, download apps and stream content directly from the projector.

Find it here for $299.99 — use code BFSAVE20 to spend just $239.99.

iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera

Gain some peace of mind with this wireless security camera.

This iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera offers 360° panoramic views of whatever space you stick it in and completely encrypts the footage so hackers can’t get to it. You can access the live stream straight from your phone.

Find it here for $39.99 — use code BFSAVE20 to spend just $31.99.

BONDIC® Starter Kit + Extra Refill

Use this product when glue fails to work.

Sometimes even the strongest glue just won’t cut it — which is why you should use this BONDIC® Starter Kit + Extra Refill instead. It’s liquid plastic that only hardens when you need it to, bonded using the included UV LED light.

Find it here for $14.99 — use code BFSAVE20 to spend just $11.99.

Apple iMac 21.5″ Intel i3-2100 Dual-Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified-Refurbished)

Save big on this certified-refurbished iMac.

You’d usually have to drop a pretty penny to get this Apple iMac — but since this one is certified refurbished, it’s been gently used and checked to provide perfect functionality for a fraction of the price. It includes all the features you’d expect, including an i3-2100 Dual-Core 3.1GHz CPU with 4 GB of DDR3 RAM for next-level multitasking.

Find it here for $349 — use BFSAVE20 to spend just $279.20.

xFyro ORION Wireless Waterproof Speaker

Take your favorite tunes anywhere with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

This ORION Wireless Waterproof Speaker by xFyro can fit in your palm and is lightweight enough to take anywhere. With an IP67 waterproof rating and the ability to float in your pool or shower.

Find it here for $34.99 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $27.99.

3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods

This portable power bank charges an Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods at once.

For those times when all your devices run out of power, this 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods does a handy job of charging them all on the go. Using a powerful built-in 5200mAh rechargeable battery, this charger can juice up all your gadgets without uneven current distribution.

Find it here for $39.99 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $31.99.

iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock

Avoid cable clutter with this 3-in-1 charging dock.

Using intelligent device recognition, this iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock identifies your Apple device and delivers the specific charging power it needs. Plus, the double induction coil design supports both horizontal and vertical phone charging.

Find it here for $44.99 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $35.99.

Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds

Enjoy 150-hours of hi-fi sound with these wireless earbuds.

Skip out on constantly charging your earbuds with these Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds. Enjoy 150 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.0, IP67 waterproofing and crystal clear audio wherever you take them with you.

Find them here for $79 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $63.20.

CoolBaby Classic HDMI Retro Gaming Console

This retro gaming station includes more than 600 classic games.

Take a break from touchscreen devices and sleek new consoles with this CoolBaby Classic HDMI Retro Gaming Console, which includes 600 built-in classic games. The handheld console supports HDMI output for TV and comes with two game controllers.

Find it here for $34.99 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $27.99.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These noise-canceling, over-ear wireless headphones are perfect for your next flight.

Sometimes you need headphones that play music well and drown out unwanted noise. These TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones feature top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers and active noise canceling technology to do both at the same time.

Find them here for $69.99 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $55.99.

SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery

Stay connected, even off-grid, with this solar-powered external battery.

Perfect for camping trips and adventurous excursions, this SolarJuice 26,800mAh External Battery features a massive 26,800mAh battery that can charge a smartphone many times over and includes ports for Type-C, USB-C, and QC 3.0 devices. There’s also a built-in flashlight!

Find it here for $46.99 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $37.59.

Emergency Multi-Function Radio & Flashlight

This multi-function device is a must-have for an emergency kit.

This Emergency Multi-Function Radio & Flashlight is essential for those “just in case” moments. It will catch the NOAA weather broadcast 24 hours/day and is self-sufficient, drawing power from solar panels or a built-in hand crank.

Find it here for $28 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $22.40.

Mini Handheld Game Console 2.0 + 268 Games

Play all your favorite classic games with this retro handheld player.

This Mini Handheld Game Console 2.0 + 268 Games includes 268 built-in games in a rich color that will take you back to all your childhood favorites, like Donkey Kong, Rockman 3 and the classic Super Mario Bros. It’s suitable for all ages, whether you lend it to your kiddo or play for hours yourself.

Find it here for $16 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $12.80.

Smartwatch Activity Tracker Bracelet

Support your fitness resolutions this year with this activity tracker.

Meet your wellness goals with this Smartwatch Activity Tracker Bracelet. It gives you full-day activity tracking for your steps, calories burned, mileage and heart rate.

Find it here for $29.25 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $23.40.

Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone

Enjoy all-day entertainment with this tiny drone.

This Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone can be used both indoors and outdoors, capturing crystal clear images wherever you want to. You can choose from four different cameras with 0.3MP, 2.0MP, 5.0MP and 4K wide-angle qualities for HD pictures and videos.

Find it here for $96.85 — use BFSAVE20 to spend $77.48.

Prices subject to change.