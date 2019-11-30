Nearly two dozen counties in Virginia have declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status ahead of Democrats taking control of the state legislature in 2020.

Gun control Democrats won the night on November 5, 2019, securing enough seats to take control of the Virginia legislature. On November 8, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) reacted to the victory by planning a war on guns.

This war includes the implementation of numerous gun controls that have been in place in states like California for decades and have proven impotent to hinder, much less prevent, high-profile firearm-based attacks.

On November 23, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Appomattox, Giles, and Dinwiddie Counties each declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status, but they are not the only ones. WSLS reports that the number of Second Amendment Sanctuary counties is now at 22.

The 19 counties in addition to Appomattox, Giles, and Dinwiddie are:

Bland

Botetourt

Campbell

Carroll

Charlotte

Dickenson

Henry

King William

Lee

Madison

New Kent

Nottoway

Patrick

Pittsylvania

Powhatan

Southampton

Sussex

Washington

Wythe

