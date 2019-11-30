(KCRA) A family had quite a scare Tuesday afternoon when a bear opened their SUV’s door while the panicked onlookers watched out the window of a nearby North Lake Tahoe area home.
In narrated video shared by Pat Young, of Millbrae, a bear is seen lumbering up to a black SUV, pulling on the front door’s handle and then climbing inside the vehicle, which was parked in a Kings Beach driveway.
Eventually, someone runs outside and, after a few tries, opens one of the SUV’s doors before running away. The bear then jumps out of the vehicle and walks around the driveway before leaving the area.