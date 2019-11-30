(KCRA) A family had quite a scare Tuesday afternoon when a bear opened their SUV’s door while the panicked onlookers watched out the window of a nearby North Lake Tahoe area home.

In narrated video shared by Pat Young, of Millbrae, a bear is seen lumbering up to a black SUV, pulling on the front door’s handle and then climbing inside the vehicle, which was parked in a Kings Beach driveway.

Eventually, someone runs outside and, after a few tries, opens one of the SUV’s doors before running away. The bear then jumps out of the vehicle and walks around the driveway before leaving the area.

Read the full story ›