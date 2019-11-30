A bread delivery man who was in the right place at the right time early Saturday thwarted an armed robbery at an Atlanta-area Hardee’s.

According to WAGA-TV, Damario Kentrell Parrish entered a Hardee’s in Clayton County around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, jumping the counter and pointing a firearm at a female employee while demanding money.

At the same time, Joseph Chilton, a bread delivery man, saw employees running from the store and heard a woman screaming for help. WXIA-TV reported that Chilton then sprung into action, retrieving a firearm from inside his delivery truck and confronting Parrish.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said Chilton exchanged gunfire with Parrish — stopping the robbery and forcing Parrish to flee. Chilton managed to shoot Parrish twice before he fled, preventing him from stealing any money.

Investigators later located Parrish inside a local residence. Once he refused to surrender to police, law enforcement called in the SWAT unit. Fortunately, Parrish then surrendered.

Hill was so impressed with Chilton for “defending those who could not defend themselves” that he made the delivery man an honorary Clayton County sheriff’s deputy.

Parrish is being treated at a local hospital for his injuries. He will later be transferred to the Clayton County jail.