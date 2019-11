(CTV) A judge on Thursday rejected part of the appeal of a comedian who joked about drowning a disabled boy.

Comedian Mike Ward must pay $35,000 to Jeremy Gabriel because of a joke he told at shows between 2010 and 2013, the court confirmed.

A panel of Appellate Court judges upheld part of a ruling against Ward handed down in January 2019. Ward had been ordered to pay $42,000: $35,000 to Gabriel, $7,000 to his mother.

