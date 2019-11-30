Corrupt DOJ Attorney Brandon Van Grack was involved in numerous corrupt and fraudulent activities in efforts to indict General Michael Flynn.

In May 2018 we reported on the 13 Angry Democrats on Robert Mueller’s investigative team including Obama donor Brandon Van Grack. CNN had heralded Van Grack as follows –

Brandon Van Grack served in the Justice Department’s National Security Division. He prosecuted counter-espionage cases in the department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.

His Role on Mueller team:

Van Grack was one of the lawyers on Mueller’s team that handled the Flynn investigation, set-up and guilty plea.

He is overseeing Flynn’s case in court.

Notable cases:

Van Grack was involved in several high-profile cyber and counter-terrorism cases, including the prosecution of a Kosovo hacker who gave personal information of US service members to ISIS. The hacker, Ardit Ferizi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a DOJ press release.

Van Grack also helped prosecute a US government employee who took home classified documents that contained national defense information. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency employee Mohan L. Nirala was found guilty after federal agents made a forced entry into his home and discovered over 500 pages of classified documents in his basement, according to a DOJ press release.

What CNN Left Out in their report on Van Grack– He led a grand jury inquiry in Northern Virginia scrutinizing former Trump associate Michael Flynn’s foreign lobbying. And Van Grack donated to the Obama campaign.

Following the corrupt Mueller investigation, Van Grack was promoted to head the DOJ’s FARA Unit. Van Grack should not be leading any unit in the DOJ, he should be in prison.

The following Twitter thread outlines many of corrupt DOJ attorney Van Grack’s crimes when working for the Mueller gang

Via Techno Fog:

The corrupt history of Flynn prosecutor Brandon Van Grack – from the Special Counsel’s Office to the prosecution of Flynn. [THREAD] cc @KerriKupecDOJ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Van Grack confirmed that the Special Counsel’s Office had “failed to use an ‘ethical wall’ or ‘taint team’ and instead simply reviewed the privileged communications contained in the [Transition Team] materials.” pic.twitter.com/CkvpmtbOZd — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Deceptive edits of Trump lawyer John Dowd’s voicemail, produced to Van Grack, made its way to the Mueller Report. They omitted the section where Dowd asked Flynn’s lawyers not to disclose “confidential information.” HT @lastrefuge2 pic.twitter.com/a7c4UAf6hA — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Van Grack used a corrupt reading of FARA laws (since rejected by 2 courts) to target Mike Flynn Jr. Not to prosecute Flynn Jr., but to force General Flynn to plea. Flynn Jr. became an official target on 10/20/17. Flynn signed the plea deal on 11/30/17. HT @lastrefuge2 pic.twitter.com/6h1zCqkOcd — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Van Grack’s FARA case (prosecuted by EDVA) against Flynn Intel Group member Rafiekian was a disaster from the start. It was Soon before trial and the DOJ couldn’t figure out how to instruct the jury on the FARA violation. pic.twitter.com/TXHtUHVSC2 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Despite DOJ assertion that Flynn Intel Group member Rafiekian was acting as a foreign agent for Turkey… Van Grack/EDVA never investigated whether the agreement was funded by the Turkish government. pic.twitter.com/ORoVJ2gP3J — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

The false charges claimed by Van Grack – that “Flynn had agreed to plead to a knowing and intentional false FARA filing” – was actually deleted from a draft of the Flynn Agreement. pic.twitter.com/FKbSRDYekE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Van Grack’s Section 951 theory was rejected by the Judge in the Rafiekian case. “Such a reading is unwarranted . . . based on the plain language of Section 951.” pic.twitter.com/tvu2NLDuzK — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

As to Van Grack’s conduct in the Flynn case… They confused the FBI Agents’ notes (Strzok/Pientka) pic.twitter.com/yAuj32Torc — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 30, 2019

Van Grack is a crooked cop and Deep State attorney. He simply is a crook and must be held accountable. It’s time that the DOJ give itself an enema. Van Grack must go.

The post Corrupt DOJ and Mueller Attorney Van Grack Committed Many False and Fraudulent Activities in Efforts to Indict General Flynn appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.