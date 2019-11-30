https://www.westernjournal.com/dc-comics-latest-kowtow-china-removes-batman-poster-complaints/

Holy Economic Clout, Batman! Look what China just did!

DC Comics appears to have pulled from social media an image advertising its new Batman comic book following howls of outrage from China.

It’s just the latest action by a U.S.-based company that illustrates the power of the Asian country’s economic clout to force the rest of the world to march to China’s tune.

The furor comes as the power of pictures China does not like has been shown by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, who have rallied against the government by using an image of President Donald Trump’s face superimposed on the body of iconic movie hero Rocky Balboa.

The image that DC Comics pulled showed the black-clad figure of Batwoman throwing a flaming Molotov cocktail. In the background, pink lettering reads, “The future is young.”

TRENDING: Fake News Media Said Trump’s Golfing When He’s Actually in Afghanistan

The image was designed to promote “Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child,” by Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa.

But the Chinese government-run Global Times said the image was provoking concerns in China that DC Comics was taking the side of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Are you concerned by the influence China has on American companies?

0% (0 Votes)

0% (0 Votes)

“Is Hong Kong really becoming Gotham City? But Hong Kong rioters are not Batman. Instead, they are the criminals of Gotham City,” one user on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo reportedly wrote.

“This poster is really ambiguous. My friends, who don’t watch DC Comics, said their first impression after seeing the poster was to support [the Hong Kong protesters],” another Weibo user reportedly posted.

Others reportedly said they would “refuse to buy or support anything of DC from now on.”

“The black clothes represent Hong Kong, the mask represents Hong Kong, the Molotov cocktail represents Hong Kong, what else here doesn’t represent Hong Kong???” wrote one angry Weibo commenter, according to Variety, which quoted another Weibo user as saying, “No matter what the reason, to put an image like this up at a sensitive time like this means you have a death wish.”

RELATED: GOP Lawmaker Rips Leftist Students Who Defied Police To Shut Down Conservative Event

The reaction was swift. DC Comics pulled the image from its Instagram page, starting a new avalanche of criticism that DC Comics was kowtowing to China, The Guardian reported.

The comic book is due out Dec. 11.

DC Comics is a subsidiary of Warner Brothers, which has tapped the Chinese market for big bucks, having made $292 million off the film “Aquaman” in China, according to Variety.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...