Adam Schiff has still not released his House Impeachment Inquiry from the disastrous Intel Committee sham impeachment hearings.

The hearings were such a disaster that a majority of Americans want the latest impeachment hoax to just go away.

But Democrat leaders are pushing forward anyway.

The House Democrats have released a number of deadlines and dates in the sham impeachment hearings in December.

Via Conservative Treehouse:

December 1st – Deadline for White House response for participation in “groundwork” hearing.

– Deadline for White House response for participation in “groundwork” hearing. December 4th – HJC “groundwork” impeachment hearing at 10:00am.

– HJC “groundwork” impeachment hearing at 10:00am. December 6th – Deadline for White House response for participation in HJC Impeachment Hearing.

– Deadline for White House response for participation in HJC Impeachment Hearing. December 6th – Deadline for House Republican witness list.

– Deadline for House Republican witness list. December 9th – Hearing to deny House Republican witnesses.

– Hearing to deny House Republican witnesses. December 13th – House recesses for Christmas break.

The House Democrats have nine days to get their work finished when they come back from recess on December 3rd.

These crooks want to rush through an impeachment vote based on an absolute nothingburger!

That doesn’t give them much time for their hearings to impeach the President of the United States.

And the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit scheduled two impeachment linked hearings for January 3rd.

According to The Daily Caller:

Two three-judge panels will hear back-to-back arguments on two separate matters. The first is a dispute over a House Judiciary Committee subpoena for grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The second involves another House subpoena compelling the testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn… …Whether either case will change the course of the impeachment inquiry is unclear. Top House Democrats are advancing toward a floor vote on articles of impeachment at a fast clip. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will send a report arguing for Trump’s impeachment to the House Judiciary Committee in the coming days. That panel will hold its own hearings on the impeachment inquiry shortly thereafter. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler gave the president until Dec. 6 to decide whether his attorneys will participate in those proceedings.

