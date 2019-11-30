On the Fourth of July 2019, millionaire African-American Nike brand ambassador and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a pre-Civil War quote by Frederick Douglass, accompanied by a graphic video, that attacks the United States as the worst nation in the history of the world.

The one-minute long video contains images of slavery, the KKK, lynchings and police abuse of African-Americans with a voice-over reading from Douglass’ 1852 speech on slavery and the Fourth of July.

This bum was raised by a nice white couple after his daddy abandoned him.

On Thursday Colin Kaepernick continued his attacks on America.

Kaepernick spoke at the “Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony,” also known as “Unthanksgiving,” on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California.

Spent the morning at the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on the 50 year anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz. The US government has stolen over 1.5 billion acres of land from Indigenous people. Thank you to my Indigenous family, I’m with you today and always.✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/6cTuktUlQN — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 28, 2019

And Kaepernick also retweeted an article by Washington Post writer Christopher Petrella who indicated Thanksgiving was racist.

I wrote this. Antebellum campaigns to establish Thanksgiving as nat’l holiday grew up alongside colonizationist efforts to remove free Black people from U.S. Nationalization advocates mobilized white fears of Black equality to build support for holidayhttps://t.co/SXCgFNN5BG — Christopher Petrella (@CFPetrella) November 27, 2019

What a bitter small person.

