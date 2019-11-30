https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/democrat-star-colin-kaepernick-speaks-at-unthanksgiving-event-craps-on-us-again/

On the Fourth of July 2019, millionaire African-American Nike brand ambassador and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a pre-Civil War quote by Frederick Douglass, accompanied by a graphic video, that attacks the United States as the worst nation in the history of the world.

The one-minute long video contains images of slavery, the KKK, lynchings and police abuse of African-Americans with a voice-over reading from Douglass’ 1852 speech on slavery and the Fourth of July.

This bum was raised by a nice white couple after his daddy abandoned him.

On Thursday Colin Kaepernick continued his attacks on America.

Kaepernick spoke at the “Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony,” also known as “Unthanksgiving,” on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California.

And Kaepernick also retweeted an article by Washington Post writer Christopher Petrella who indicated Thanksgiving was racist.

What a bitter small person.

The post Democrat Star Colin Kaepernick Speaks at “Unthanksgiving” Event – Craps on US Again appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...